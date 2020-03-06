Yes Bank customers in Hubballi face inconvenience

Yes Bank customers are experiencing severe inconvenience in Hubballi.

The number of customers visiting the bank's branch on Club Road here is higher than usual, as many have come to withdraw cash. Customers are standing in queue to withdraw cash, using cheque or withdrawal slip. Customers are also asking bank staff about when the issue would be resolved.

Track live updates and developments on Yes Bank here

"This bank's ATM kiosk is not working, and debit card is not being accepted at ATM centres of other banks. I had to bring cheque book and stand in queue to withdraw money," said Basavaraj Menasinkai, a staff of a hospital at Deshpande Nagar.

Businessman Narayan stated that he had given Rs 1.20 lakh cheque to a party yesterday and he is afraid that cheque would bounce.

Another customer Madhusudhan H S, who has salary account with YES Bank, said, "I tried to swipe the card at a petrol bunk, but in vain. So I came here, and got cash after standing in queue".

PhonePe and netbanking are also not working. We are struggling to get our own money, lamented a customer, Basavaraj Hosmani.