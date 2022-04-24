Hubballi back to normalcy, prohibitory orders removed

Hubballi in Karnataka returns to normalcy, prohibitory orders taken back

Curfew was clamped in the city on April 16 following large scale violence over an objectionable post

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 24 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 15:02 ist
A view of the damage to police vehicles during violence in Hubballi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka's Hubballi city following communal violence was withdrawn on Sunday, as normalcy has been restored, Hubballi-Dharward Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said.

Curfew was clamped in the city on April 16 following large scale violence over an objectionable post.

At least 138 persons in connection with the incident, including the youth who had put up the message, have been arrested.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that the state government has not considered the incident as just a normal violence and the conspiracy and planned attack on the police station have been taken very seriously.

Strict action will be initiated regarding the case, he said, adding the organisations, individuals behind the incident will not be spared.

The statements have been recorded in this regard from the arrested persons, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Hubballi
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

 