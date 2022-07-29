Hubballi Infosys campus to be operational from Aug 1

The Hubballi campus of Infosys would be operational from August 1, the IT giant's mail to its employees stated on Friday.

Infosys is yet to officially make an announcement in this regard. However, many employees, who received the mail, confirmed the development to DH.

The company received 43.05 acres of land near the airport at a subsidised rate in 2015 and constructed a huge office campus at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. The facility can house 1,500 techies. The campus came up in 2018.

Santosh Nargund, a former aeronautic scientist and urban development activist, had launched an online campaign ‘#StartInfosysHubli’ as the opening of the Hubballi campus was pending.

The campaign to launch the Hubballi campus gained pace after the company made an announcement to start five more campuses outside Karnataka on June 21.

Students, Infosys' employees, educational institutes, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others supported the campaign and sought the company to launch operations soon.

The company recently held a meeting with its North Karnataka employees who are currently working from home.

"The campus opening will herald a new beginning for twin cities and North Karnataka. The move will also ensure prevention of brain drain from the region and help in attracting new IT industries," Nargund said.