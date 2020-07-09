Hubballi trader dies of Covid-19 in Kasargod

DHNS 
DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Jul 09 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 22:15 ist

A 55-year-old Hubballi-based trader died of Covid-19 at his native Kasargod, Kerala, on Tuesday. 

According to a statement from Kasargod district medical officer, the Mogral Puthur native was running a provision store at Hubballi. He developed fever while in Hubballi and returned to Kerala by car with two friends on
July 6 night.

He developed breathlessness after reaching Talapady check-post in the early hours of July 7. He, however, died en route to Kasargod general hospital. His swab samples was subjected to test and the result returned positive for Covid-10 on Wednesday.

He was earlier undergoing treatment for heart ailments and had also undergone angioplasty.

Covid-19 death
Hubballi trader
Kasaragod

