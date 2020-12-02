Hunger strike to be held demanding setting up of Christian Development Corporation

Demanding the appointment of president and vice-president for the Karnataka Christian Development Corporation, a hunger strike will be organised under the aegis of former MLC Ivan D’Souza, on December 4, in front of the Gandhi statue in Town Hall in Mangaluru.

Addressing the press meet, he said that the BJP-led state government has scrapped the Christian Development Corporation. In fact, the then CM H D Kumaraswamy in 2019-20, had announced the setting up of the Corporation in his budget and had earmarked Rs 200 crore for the purpose.

Out of Rs 200 crore, a sum of Rs 75 crore was earmarked for the setting up of the Corporation. After getting administrative approval, the proposal was approved by the Finance department and the chief secretary as well. However, the chief minister on June 16, 2020, had decided not to pursue formation of the Corporation, he alleged.

Stating that there is 30 lakh population of Christian community in 27 districts of the state. The poor labourers in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgiri and Ballari hail from Christian community. The scrapping of the setting of the Corporation is condemnable and an injustice has been meted out on the community. The decision to scrap the formation of the Corporation has hurt the sentiments of the people of the community, said former MLC.

He demanded the government to initiate measures for the formation of the Corporation and release Rs 200 crore immediately. All the educational schemes that were suspended in 2019-20-21 should be reintroduced.

Rs 20 lakh loan given for higher education in foreign countries for the beneficiary students have been scrapped. The scheme should be reintroduced. About 60% of the funds under Shramashakthi and self-employment schemes have been cut by the government. The scholarship amount under Arivu scheme for medical, engineering and other professional courses have been deducted, which is condemnable, added Ivan D’Souza.

He said the government has failed to release funds for the repair of churches and community halls. As a result, the works have remained suspended. The funds should be released immediately.

The government should release at least Rs 500 crore the welfare of the Christian community which constitute 4% of the total population in the state. Demanding the formation of the Corporation, a protest will be staged in front of the Gandhi Statue in Vidhana Soudha on December 7.