Huthari celebrated in temples

‘Huthari Namme’, the harvesting festival, was celebrated in temples across Kodagu district on Monday.

Firecrackers, gunshots and slogans of ‘Poli poliye deva’ filled the air on the auspicious occasion.

Mass celebrations were held by Ainmane families and the Kodava Samaja as well.

In Kodagu, Huthari, apart from harvesting, also holds significance as a festival of thanksgiving for mother earth.

All communities, irrespective of caste and creed observe the festival in Kodagu.

The festival was celebrated in Padi Igguthappa Temple at the auspicious timings of Rohini Nakshatra in the night.

Paddy sheaves were harvested in the field belonging to Igguthappa Temple and the prasadam was distributed.

The festival was held along with religious rituals at Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri.