Hyd encounter offers Hubballi extra reason to celebrate

When the news of encounter of four accused of veterinarian's rape and murder case in Hyderabad spread on Friday morning, residents of Hubballi had an extra reason to rejoice for Vishwanath Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner and the man behind the encounter, is from the city.

A 1996 batch IPS officer, Vishwanath Sajjanar is the third son of C B Sajjanar and Girija Sajjanar of Pagadi Oni here. An alumnus of Lions English Medium School, he pursued BCom from the JG College of Commerce, and completed his MBA from Kausali Institute of Management Studies of the Karnatak University in Dharwad.

On Friday, friends and relatives visited Sajjanar's Soorya Nagar house and joined Vishwanath's brother Dr Mallikarjun Sajjanar and other members of the family in the celebrations. They lauded Vishwanath's brave decision to eliminate the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Mallikarjun Sajjanar said that Vishwanath was dedicated and had concern for the people.

"Vishwanath is disciplined and soft-spoken since his childhood days. A student leader during his college days, cleared UPSC exams and joined as IPS officer in the Telangana cadre in 1996. After he became an IPS officer, we did not speak much about our professions. As an individual, I am happy about the encounter, and police did their duty," Dr Sajjanar said.

Vishwanath's uncle (father's younger brother) Jnanappa Sajjanar said that his nephew and his team did a good work by eliminating the rape accused in the encounter.

Former Hubballi-Dharwad mayor Veeranna Savadi, Vishwanath's classmate at JG Commerce College, recalled that he was general secretary of the college. "Even today, he is in touch with us. He spends time with us whenever we visit Hyderabad. I am happy and proud of him for taking this bold decision," Savadi added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and the ABVP activists celebrated the encounter-killing of the rape accused, in the city. While the members of the Mahila Congress district unit performed milk abhishek on the portrait of Sajjanar, the ABVP activists offered flowers and sweets to the cops.