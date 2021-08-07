I am a 'pakka' BJP Chief Minister: Basavaraj Bommai

Reacting to Kumaraswamy calling him 'Janata Parivar CM', Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stressed that he is a 'loyal' BJP worker and termed the Opposition leader's remark as mischievous. He also said he would hold talks with Ecology & Environment and Tourism minister Anand Singh to convince him to continue in the portfolio allotted to him.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport here on Saturday, he said it is obvious for a leader to demand a bigger portfolio as they grow in the party. “However, everyone can not be given the portfolio they seek for in a party which has grown so big. There will be a few disgruntled ministers and MLAs and we will convince them,” he said.

He was reacting to a statement of Anand Singh, who expressed his displeasure over taking charge as Environment minister.

‘BJP CM’

Bommai termed former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that Bommai was ‘Janata Parivar CM’ as mischievous. “Kumaraswamy knows under what circumstance I left JD(S) 15 years ago. Since then I have been working as a loyal BJP worker and I am a ‘Pakka’ BJP Chief Minister,” he said.

The chief minister also said he would hold talks with Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda over his meeting with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. “There is no ‘politics of adjustment’ with JD(S), I will explain to BJP leaders and workers of Hassan what was the need for him (CM) to meet Deve Gowda,” he said and added that there was no political discussion with Deve Gowda.