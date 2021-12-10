I am also a CM aspirant: Congress MLA Shamanur

MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa stated that Congress would win 140 seats in the next Legislative Assembly polls and he would become the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after casting vote in the legislative council polls in city corporation on Friday, he said Congress would emerge victorious in the next assembly polls as people are disappointed with the BJP-led government in Karnataka. "I am one of the aspirants for the chief minister spot. What is wrong with it? I will ask the party high command next time."

He said the leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is also an aspirant but voters will decide who the next chief minister is. The party high command will decide it.

