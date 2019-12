Senior BJP leader and Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti on Thursday said he would meet the party top brass and raise his demand for ministership.

“I am an eight-time MLA and senior leader in the BJP. Certainly, I am eyeing the ministership in Yediyurappa Cabinet,” he told reporters here.

“Earlier, I served as minister for 13 years. There are no corruption charges against me. Though I am eligible for the chief minister’s post, I will not compete with Yediyurappa,” he said.