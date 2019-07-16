I am not above SC, says Ramesh Kumar

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said he is not above the Supreme Court and that he was just doing his duty within the framework of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters at Addagal in Srinivaspur taluk, he said, “I will not interpret or comment on the Supreme Court’s views on the rebel MLAs’ petitions. The hearing on the pleas is underway in the apex court. I will react only after the Supreme Court order.”

“I have discharged my duties without fear or favour. I am not above the Supreme Court nor have I challenged anyone,” he said. “I have to take up for hearing the complaints, lodged by freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, writer Devanur Mahadeva and members of several organisations and the general public, on the resignations filed by the rebel MLAs. I will discharge my duties within the ambit of Constitution,” the Speaker said.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing IMA Ponzi scam, has informed my office about the detention of MLA Roshan Baig on Monday night. There is no rule as such to take prior permission of the Speaker to detain an MLA. The probe agencies have to inform the Speaker of taking an MLA into custody within 24 hours of detention. SIT officials have done the same,” Ramesh Kumar explained.