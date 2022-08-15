I-Day: Traffic police list roads to be avoided

The roads marked in the advisory are Hesarughatta Main Road (6.30 am to 8 am)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 15 2022, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 02:53 ist

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding roads to be avoided by the public on Monday, against the backdrop of events scheduled in connection with the 76th Independence Day.

The roads marked in the advisory are Hesarughatta Main Road (6.30 am to 8 am), HMT Main Road (7 am to 9 am), Cubbon Road (7 am to 11 am), MKK Road, Vatal Nagaraj Road, Rajkumar Road and Tumkur Road (8 am to 12 pm), Sheshadri Road, Nrupathunga Road, NR Road and JC Road (11 am to 3 pm), GT Road, LPT Road, KG Road, Gandhinagar 5th Main, Anandrao Circle towards Subedar Chatram Road (SC Road), Goods Shed Road – TMC Rayan Road, PF Road (Plat Form Road) towards Khoday Junction (Sangoli Rayanna Circle), Binnypet – Hunsemara Junction towards Goods Shed Road and Tank Bund Road (Upparpet Traffic PS) (12 pm to 3 pm), Sheshadri Road, RV Road to South End Circle, South End Road to Lalbagh West Gate (up to Minerva Circle), Minerva Circle to Town Hall Circle, Seshamal Junction to Ramakrishna Ashram Circle, Bull Temple Road Manjunatha Kalyana Mantapa to Uma Talkies, KR Road DM Junction to Shivashankar Circle, Diagonal Road Home School Junction to Vasavi Road and National College Ground and surrounding areas (12 pm to 4 pm).

Bengaluru traffic
India News
Bengaluru news
Independence Day

