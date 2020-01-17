I feel absence of my Guru this Paryaya: Pejawar pontiff

“There is a huge vacuum in my life,” says Pejawar mutt pontiff Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami who is yet to come to terms with the demise of his Guru, Vishwesha Theertha Swami.

“But I have to face the reality as there is no place for any worldly emotions among seers,” he said, ahead of the first Paryaya in the absence of his Guru.

Excerpts from the interview.

How do you feel about this 250th Paryaya - the first without Vishwesha Theertha Swami since 1952?

There is a mixed feeling of emotion in the absence of my Guru during

this Paryaya. However, the celebration has to go on. A long-lasting

relationship with the seer makes me feel his absence.

You were given the freedom to pursue your own interests such as cattle conservation and environmental protection. Now, you have to take our administrative responsibilities of the Mutt...

It is not making much difference. The staff in the mutt are continuing with duties entrusted to them. They are assisting me in discharging the duties effectively. Trusts were formed to take care of the institutions set up by the mutt in different places. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami had planned and arranged everything meticulously.

What are the mutt’s future projects ?

There are no plans to launch new projects as of now. The focus will be on ongoing projects. I wish to fulfill my Guru’s aspirations and aims. There are schools, special schools and Goshala that need immediate attention.

Any plans on taking a disciple?

Not in near future.

Is there any plans to build a memorial for Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami in Udupi?

If devotees’ wish to have one, the mutt will take the responsibility of constructing such memorial.

Your senior was well identified in politics. Do you have any plans to enter public life?

I have no plans as such. But I am prepared to serve people and be present wherever there is my need. I will be there for the devotees.