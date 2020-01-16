I-T teams from T'gana, AP raid properties of Rashmika family

The residence and other properties, owned by the family of South Indian film star Rashmika Mandanna in Kodagu, were raided by Income Tax department officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

The two-storey house of the actress in Kakluru, ‘Serenity’, a marriage hall and a commercial complex belonging to Rashmika’s father Madan Mandanna were raided by the I-T officials. The officials, who arrived at the actor’s residence in three teams posing as fans of Rashmika, seized documents kept in Serenity (a marriage hall owned by Mandanna in Panjarpet). The hall’s manager Vikki Changappa was taken to Rashmika’s residence for interrogation.

The officials collected information from Madan on the investments and other financial transactions. According to sources, the value of seized properties was valued at crores of rupees. Local police officers provided security during the raid. The I-T officials refused to respond to queries from the media. Madan is a former member of the Town Panchayat, Virajpet and was active in the Congress.

He is reportedly close to two influential Congress leaders and the I-T department’s raid on the residence of one of the Congress leaders had led to the raids on Madan’s properties. But Harish, Madan’s friend, claimed that he neither indulged in tax evasions nor did he have links with political leaders. Madan had recently sold his house in Vijayanagar, Virajpet, Harish said. Rashmika reached her house at Virajpet at 9.30 pm following summons from I-T officials.