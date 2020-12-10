I-T's Karnataka-Goa region office gets new chief

I-T's Karnataka-Goa region office gets new chief

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 18:17 ist
Senior IRS officer Dinesh Chandra Patwari. Credit: PIB

Senior IRS officer Dinesh Chandra Patwari has taken charge as principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Region, Bengaluru.

Prior to taking over the reins of the Karnataka and Goa Region on Wednesday, he had served as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region which he now holds as additional charge.

"Under his leadership, outstanding search actions were conducted and attachments of several benami properties were done in Tamil Nadu," a release from the commissioner's office said.
An officer of the 1986 batch, Patwari has previously served in different capacities in Mumbai, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Baroda and Jaipur.

He has been described as a polymath with interest in public finance and tax administration and author of the book 'Option and Futures in an Indian Perspective'. Patwari has studied M.Com (Accounts), M.Com (Financial Management) as well as MBA in Public Policy from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Goa
Income Tax Department
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 