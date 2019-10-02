IAF's Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter which was en-route to Mysuru to take part in a flypast on Dasara, carried out an emergency landing in Mandya district after suffering a malfunction.

The aircraft suffered a hydraulic malfunction and a loss of oil pressure, which forced it down near Channahalli, about 15 km southeast of Srirangapatna, said police officials.

There were no fatalities reported in the landing and according to sources, the aircraft was not damaged. Although the aircraft’s unit affiliation is unclear, a source in the military said it originated from Yelahanka Air Force Base.

The Indian Air Force said it was sending a “rectification party” with technicians and staff to get the aircraft operational.

Police said that they have secured the landing site. The Mi-17 is a twin-turbine transport helicopter manufactured in Russia. India has 227 Mi-17s in active service as of this year.

The Mysuru Dasara was inaugurated on September 29 and will go on until October 8.