IAS, KAS officers transferred

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 23:16 ist

The state government on Friday transferred some junior IAS and KAS officers and posted them to various Zilla Panchayats (ZP), ahead of the gram panchayat elections, later this month. 

The officers and their postings are: Lakshmikantha Reddy G, Vijayapura ZP CEO; Mohammad Roshan, Haveri ZP CEO; Shaik Tanveer Asif, Raichur ZP CEO; K Nandhinidevi, Chitradurga ZP CEO; Priyanga M, Uttara Kannada ZP CEO; M R Ravi Kumar, Bengaluru Rural ZP CEO; Bharathi D, Hassan ZP CEO; N M Nagaraj, Kolar ZP CEO and Paramesh, Mysuru ZP CEO. 

Two senior IAS officers were also given additional responsibilities: Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Mahendra Jain will also head the Minority Welfare department and Additional Chief Secretary (Public Enterprises) B H Anil Kumar has been given concurrent charge of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology.

