IAS officers 'blackmailing' MLA to withdraw charges

IAS officers blackmailing me to withdraw allegations, claims MLA

He would not succumb to the blackmail tactics of IAS officers Munish Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri, he told reporters

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 07:09 ist
KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. Credit: DH Photo

KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Monday alleged that a few IAS officers were blackmailing him to withdraw his allegations against one of them.

He would not succumb to the blackmail tactics of IAS officers Munish Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri, he told reporters.

Recently, Moudgil, Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records, had ordered a survey of a few lands in Mysuru taluk following a petition by a complainant.

Mahesh said that he welcomed the order of Moudgil even though it was illegal. “This is a war between corruption and integrity and I will not rest till I take it to a logical end. The land survey issue has come up as I levelled allegations against Sindhuri that she received kickbacks for ordering purchase of cloth bags from Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation. Why conduct a survey when the neighbours of my land have not complained?” he asked.

“When Sindhuri alleged that I had encroached upon grazing lands to construct the SaRa Choultry, I asked the Regional Commissioner to survey the land. If it is proved that I have encroached upon government lands, I will hand over my entire land to the government and retire from public life,” he said.

Karnataka
Sa Ra Mahesh
IAS officer

