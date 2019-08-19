IAS officer's driving licence suspended

The driving licence of an IAS officer in Kerala, who was accused of drunken driving leading to a scribe's death, has been suspended.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department suspended the driving licence of Sriram Venkitaraman for one year. He was earlier suspended from service.

Though it was strongly suspected that Venkitaraman was drunk, the blood tests failed to detect presence of alcohol as there was a deliberate delay by the police in conducting a blood test after the accident. The accident took place during the early hours of August 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.