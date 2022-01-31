IAS officers given additional charge

The state government on Monday placed Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner as Additional Chief Secretary following the retirement of Amita Prasad.

T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, is placed in concurrent charge as Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department following the retirement of N Nagambika Devi.

M Imkongla Jamir is posted as Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, in place of Amita Prasad.

