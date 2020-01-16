IASc journals go digital

The Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) has announced that it will cease printing all journals in favour of digital publishing.

In a statement released to the media, the Academy, which has been publishing journals since 1934, said emerging trends made it more viable to migrate to digital technology. Nine out of the 11 journals published by the Academy will be done in digital space.

“Starting in 2020, the Academy has switched over to total digitisation,” the statement added. However, the printing of the journals 'Resonance: Journal of Science Education' and 'Current Science' will be continued.

The Academy said that it has observed rising demand for online publications and has now adopted the “Continuous Article Publication” (CAP) mode, which enables accepted articles to be published online in final citable form as they are processed.

The CAP mode of publication is said to considerably reduce the time gap between article processing and production. This mode provides access to complete citable article (and supplementary data) within the shortest time possible.

The Academy’s scholarly journals, published in various domains, are among its major annual activities. The institute is also the single largest scholarly society publisher in the country.