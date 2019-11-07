ICICI Bank opens 44 branches in Karnataka

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced it has expanded its retail network in Karnataka by adding 44 new branches this fiscal.

Seven of them are in hitherto unbanked villages including Kurki in Davanagere district, Sanapura in Ballari district and Malat in Raichur district.

Other branches have been opened in locations like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Chitradurga, the bank said in a statement.

The expansion has resulted in the bank now has a network of 333 branches and extension counters along with 1,280 ATMs in Karnataka, it was stated.