IGNOU extends admission date to October 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended last date for July 2020 admission for bachelors degree, masters, PG diploma and diploma degrees to October 31 through online.

The press release from the Bengaluru regional centre reads, "This extension has been made considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation." For details visit www.ignou.ac.in

To contact through email: rcbangalore@ignou.ac.in or WhatsApp on 9449337272 or regional director G H Imrapur 9482351935/ 080-29607272.