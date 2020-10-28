IGNOU extends admission date to October 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended last date for July 2020 admission for bachelors degree, masters, PG diploma and diploma degrees to October 31 through online.
The press release from the Bengaluru regional centre reads, "This extension has been made considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation." For details visit www.ignou.ac.in
To contact through email: rcbangalore@ignou.ac.in or WhatsApp on 9449337272 or regional director G H Imrapur 9482351935/ 080-29607272.
A vision for the next decade of human genomics research
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01
Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal
Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’
Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish
Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified