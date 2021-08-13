II PU exams for private candidates from Aug 19

II PU exams for private candidates from Aug 19

As many as 18,414 candidates are appearing for the examinations, scheduled between August 19 and September 3, at 187 centres across the state

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 01:46 ist
The department had cancelled the II PU examinations considering the spike in Covid-19 cases and promoted students based on their performance in class 10 and 11 examinations. Credit: Getty Images

The department of pre-university education is all set to conduct the II PU examinations for private candidates and for those who have rejected their results.  

As many as 18,414 candidates are appearing for the examinations, scheduled between August 19 and September 3, at 187 centres across the state. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday directed the district authorities to complete the preparations for the exams by August 17. The examinations are conducted under Karnataka Secure Examination System. 

The department had cancelled the II PU examinations considering the spike in Covid-19 cases and promoted students based on their performance in class 10 and 11 examinations. However, the private candidates were not considered for promotion. 

Meanwhile, the department had also provided an option for fresh candidates to reject their results and appear for the examinations, if they were not satisfied. Under this option around 900 students are writing the examinations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

II PUC
examinations
Karnataka
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

 