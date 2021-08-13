II PU exams for private candidates from Aug 19

The department of pre-university education is all set to conduct the II PU examinations for private candidates and for those who have rejected their results.

As many as 18,414 candidates are appearing for the examinations, scheduled between August 19 and September 3, at 187 centres across the state.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday directed the district authorities to complete the preparations for the exams by August 17. The examinations are conducted under Karnataka Secure Examination System.

The department had cancelled the II PU examinations considering the spike in Covid-19 cases and promoted students based on their performance in class 10 and 11 examinations. However, the private candidates were not considered for promotion.

Meanwhile, the department had also provided an option for fresh candidates to reject their results and appear for the examinations, if they were not satisfied. Under this option around 900 students are writing the examinations.