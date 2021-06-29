II PU: Panel suggests 3 formulas to announce results

The department of pre-university education (DPUE) department has submitted the report of the 12-member expert committee to the state government in connection with the announcement of the results of the second PUC students.

The committee has suggested three formulas to grade the students who have been declared as promoted without examinations.

According to the department sources, the first two formulas involve consideration of both SSLC and first PUC marks in the ratio of 50:50 or 60:40 to announce the results. The third suggestion is to consider the SSLC marks to award grace marks.

“We are waiting for the response from the government to finalise the results,” an official from the department said.

According to official sources, they have suggested considering 50:50 criteria. “Some students have not performed well in both SSLC and first PUC examinations and aimed to do well in the second PUC. The cancellation of the examinations should not be an injustice to any students. We have suggested to consider the 50:50 formula But we have to see what the government decides,” an official added.

Earlier, when the government had cancelled the examinations and had declared all second PUC students as pass. It had said the results will be announced based on their first PUC performance. Later, following the suggestions from various stakeholders, the department decided to consider both SSLC and first PUC marks as weightage while calculating the second PUC results.

The official sources even said the committee has recommended the promotion of repeater candidates considering their previous grades performances. The repeater candidates had approached the high court questioning the decision of the government to promote only fresh candidates.

Following the court’s direction, the department had constituted a 12-member committee seeking recommendations.

On Monday, Primary Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the results of second PUC students will be announced in July second week.