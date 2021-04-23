II PU practical exams to be held as per schedule

The annual practical examinations of II PU will be held at the respective colleges as per the schedule, instead of the examination centres allocated earlier.

According to the circular issued by the Department of Pre-university Education, principals of the colleges were told not to insist on Covid negative reports from the students for practical exams.

“The colleges should check the body temperature of students instead of asking them to submit Covid negative reports,” said an official from the department.

If students fail to appear for the exams due to lack of information, then the principals of the respective colleges will be held responsible.

The practical examinations will be held between April 28 to May 18.