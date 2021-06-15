II PU repeaters move HC, challenge exams only for them

II PU repeaters move HC, challenge exams only for them

The bench asked the state government to make its stand clear on the issue by June 17

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 03:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the state government on a petition filed challenging the decision to hold examinations only for second PUC repeaters after the Covid-19 situation is eased. The Department of Pre-University Education had announced its decision to promote regular/fresher students of second PUC while holding examinations only for repeaters.  

A division bench, headed by Justice B V Nagarathna, asked the state government to make its stand clear on the issue by June 17. The bench asked whether it is possible to consider the second PUC marks to promote even the repeaters. The petition alleged that it would amount to discrimination if only repeaters and private candidates are asked to take up the examinations.

The petition is filed by S V Singre Gowda who is secretary of Jnanamandira Education Trust in Bengaluru. The petition claimed that repeaters/failed II PU candidates are being forced to write examinations, whereas fresh candidates have been promoted without any examination.

The petition said that discriminatory yardsticks are adopted by the DPUE by proposing to hold examinations only for repeaters/failed students. The petition has prayed for a direction to the state government to treat repeaters equally by determining their merit based on marks obtained in the first PUC. The petition claimed there are about 95,000 students who will have to appear for the examinations. 

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
II PUC exams

