II PUC results today

The results of the second-year Pre-university exams will be announced at around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

The examinations concluded on June 18, with the completion of English language paper, which was postponed during March, due to the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, more than 6.5 lakh students appeared for the exams and results will be sent to the registered mobile phone numbers of students directly on Tuesday morning. Students can also access the results on the website of the Department of Pre-university Education after 12 noon. Students can log on to www.karresults.nic.in for the results.

"We have taken the decision to announce results on Tuesday after discussing the same with department officials," said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

The examinations for II PU were conducted between March 4 and March 21. The English paper, scheduled to be held on March 23, was postponed and conducted on June 18.