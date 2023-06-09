IIT-Madras offers online course in Electronic Systems

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will launch an online Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Electronic Systems from the current academic year, which will be available in online mode.

Students who have completed class 12 with Physics and Maths as two subjects can join the programme. The institute has provided opportunity for everybody who have passed class 12 irrespective of age.

Addressing a press conference here, on Thursday, Devendra Jalihal, a professor in department of electrical engineering, said, "For this particular course, the qualifier exam will be held after a month of the class and the students have to clear that exam to continue in the programme." Normally, to enter into any IIT it is mandatory to qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

He, further, added that the programmes would meet the fast emerging demands of the indigenous electronics industry and it also had multiple exit options.

Andrew Thangaraj, associate chair for Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT-Madras, said, "There is a huge potential for manufacturing industry in Electronics not only for India's needs but also for exports to the global market. Graduates of this programme will be able to serve in multiple industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, medical electronics etc..."

The application closes on June 25 and interested can apply through the link: http://studyiitm.ac.im/es/