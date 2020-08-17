ILI cases contribute to Covid-19 surge in Dakshina Kannada

The Dakshina Kannada district recorded a total of 229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 8,878. Among total cases, 123 persons with the symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) have tested positive. Six persons with SARI symptoms and 22 persons who were primary contacts of those already infected have tested positive. Contact tracing of 78 infected is underway, officials from the health department said. 98 among those infected were asymptomatic.

Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest of 122 fresh cases, followed by 36 from Bantwal, 31 each from Puttur and other districts, eight from Belthangady and one from Sullia. As many as 128 infected have recovered and discharged from hospitals and from home isolation.

On the other hand, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded by the district administration. Three of the deceased were from Mangaluru and four were from outside the district. All were suffering from comorbid conditions along with coronavirus. The total number of deaths in the district has risen to 269.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, Puttur Taluk Medical Officer and driver of the health department vehicle in Puttur too have tested positive. As a result, the health department office has been sealed for sanitisation.