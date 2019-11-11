Illegal immigrants will be in detention govt tells HC

The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants will be kept in temporary detention center at Sondekoppa of Bengaluru north taluk, after their release on bail.

Justice K N Phaneendra was hearing a bail application filed by Babul Khan and 11 other Bangladeshi immigrants who were arrested at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk on August 22, 2018.

During the previous hearing, the court had sought opinion from the additional chief secretary (ACS) Home department, on keeping immigrants in the detention center.

The ACS, home department, Dr Rajneesh Goel filed an affidavit before the court on Monday stating that illegal immigrants would be be treated as per the guidelines and will be kept in the detention center.

Further the court directed the government to file an affidavit on facility available in the detention center during the next hearing.