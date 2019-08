The immovable properties owned by Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) situated in Davangere taluk have been attached on the directions of the state government, reports DHNS from Davangere.

Davangere Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy, in a press release, said that 5 acres 20 guntas in Sy No 98/2 of Doddabathi village and Sy No 1531/A of Doddabudihal village have been attached.