IMA scam: K'taka Govt appoints new special officer

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 23:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The government appointed senior IAS officer Aditya Amlan Biswas as the special officer and competent authority for the multi-crore IMA scam as part of a major administrative reshuffle on Monday.

Biswas, while holding concurrent charge as Belagavi regional commissioner, will replace Harsh Gupta as the officer overseeing the claims process in the IMA scam. 

The other officers and their new postings are as follows: G Kalpana, ACS, Labour; Srivatsa Krishna, principal secretary, DPAR (Administrative Reforms); Munish Moudgil, commissioner for survey, settlement and land records; Shivayogi C Kalasad, secretary, agriculture; Anbu Kumar V, MD, KSRTC; N V Prasad, secretary, transport; Sathyavathi G, MD, BMTC with concurrent charge as secretary, KPSC; Reju M T, secretary, department of women and child development; Deepa M, MD, KUIDFC; Pallavi Akurathi, state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan; Venkatesh Kumar R, Kalaburagi regional commissioner; Rakesh Kumar K, commissioner, social welfare; Ravindra P N, special commissioner (projects), BBMP; Avinash Menon Rajendran, Ramanagara deputy commissioner; Chandrashekhar Nayaka L, Raichur deputy commissioner and Vijaymahantesh B Danammanavar, Vijayapura deputy commissioner. 

ima scam
Karnataka
Police

