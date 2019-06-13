IMA scam: Over 1.5k new plaints in three districts

The tentacles of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam are spread far and wide.

Over 500 gullible investors from Chitradurga and Davangere have been cheated of their hard-earned money amounting to Rs 12 crore by the company founded by the Bengaluru-based Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who went incommunicado since June 10.

In Davangere alone, 280 victims of IMA Jewels scam have registered complaints, alleging a fraud of Rs 8 crore. It is said, more than 4,200 people from Davangere have invested in the company.

More than 250 people from Chitradurga district, who had reportedly lost their money estimated at Rs 4 crore in IMA investment scam, have approached SP K Arun, seeking justice. Mansoor Khan targeted Muslims, who shy away from investing in interest-based businesses, in the name of Islamic Banking.

“It is Haram in Islam to charge interest on loans or carryout moneylending business for interests. The IMA company drew the gullible investors to with a promise to make them sleeping partners and a good share in profits earned in diverse businesses, including jewellery,” laments Mohammad, a victim from Chitradurga.

More than 1,000 people filed complaints against IMA Jewels in Mysuru on Thursday, reports DHNS from Mysuru. DCP M Muthuraj said, a person has complained of a Rs 25 lakh fraud. An FIR has been registered at Economic offences and Narcotic drug (CEN) Police station, said the DCP.