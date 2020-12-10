IMA Scam: Why officers with doubtful integrity appointed, Karnataka HC asks state

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the state government to clarify on appointing officers with doubtful integrity to the competent authority formed for the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) case.

The secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been directed to file an affidavit in this regard.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a batch of PILs filed in connection with the IMA scam. During the hearing, the court was surprised at the submission by the competent authority, appointed under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act, 2004. The competent authority has stated that officials with doubtful integrity have been appointed to the authority.

The report of the competent authority referred to one of the competent authorities appointed in the past who subsequently was arrested in the very case. Now, an officer has been appointed to the competent authority who is facing inquiries by Lokayukta and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“To say the least, this is a shocking state of affairs. Going by the record, a very large number of investors have suffered due to the IMA scam. The concerned department of the state has shown audacity of appointing officers with doubtful integrity,” the bench said observing that a huge task has been undertaken by the competent authority of processing the claims which will be in lakhs.

Considering the huge task before the competent authority, the court asked the state government to give an assurance that sufficient staff will be provided and also that officers will be posted after a thorough background check.

Meanwhile, the status report submitted to the court stated that, so far, about 40,000 claims have been received from IMA depositors. However, no claim has been received from secure depositors. The competent authority informed the court that burst SMSs / IVRS voice messages have been sent to registered mobile numbers of 71,418 depositors and individual letters have also been sent to 76,597 depositors.

The CBI, presently investigating the case, has informed the court that the investigation is likely to conclude by April 30, 2021. The court directed that the head of investigation should be continued till the investigation is completed.