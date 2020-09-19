IMD issues red alert in coastal, Malnad districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in seven coastal and Malnad districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall for Sunday and Monday.

According to the weather department, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive heavy showers, coupled with thunder activity, for the next two days.

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in several north and south interior districts predicted thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.

Raichur’s turn on Saturday

Meanwhile, heavy rain on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday hit normal life in Raichur city and parts of the district.

The overnight rain flooded many houses and shops in the low-lying areas of Raichur, including Siyatalab, Jalalnagar, and Neerbhavikunta.

Overflowing streams have cut off many villages in the taluk. Vast tracts of farmland have been flooded following a breach in Narayanapur Right Bank Canal near Yeragunta.

Rain recedes in Bidar

Rain gave a break in most parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts. But Basavakalyan taluk continued to receive downpour. Chikkanagaon village in the taluk recorded a whopping 355 mm (35 cm) of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Friday). An elderly woman was killed on the spot after a portion of her house wall fell on her at Janawada in Bidar taluk. Deceased has been identified as Gowramma (72).

Unprecedented rain in the region has filled most of the water bodies in three Kalyana Karnataka districts - Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur.

Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Belagavi, Bailhongal, Gokak and Gadag experienced heavy showers on Friday evening.

The water-level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and Harangi reservoir has gone up following incessant showers in the Kodagu district.

Many parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts witnessed sporadic spells of heavy rain. Mangaluru Airport registered 8 cm of rain while Moodbidri and Udupi saw 5 cm and 4 cm of rain on Friday.