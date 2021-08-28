IMD sounds alerts until August 30 in 8 districts of Karnataka

The monsoon activity over interior parts of Karnataka has gained momentum with heavy and widespread rainfall alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD officials on Friday issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall till the end of August. The officials also revealed that some districts might experience heavy rainfall during the weekend under the influence of a trough.

C S Patil, scientist and director, IMD-Bengaluru said, “An offshore trough lies above the eastern Arabian Sea, off the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala. Due to the development, coastal Karnataka will receive widespread rainfall till August 31. North and south interior Karnataka will experience widespread rainfall on August 29 and fairly widespread rainfall on August 30 and 31.”

The districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. The IMD has issued an orange alert in these districts on August 28 and 29 and an yellow alert on August 30.

Many parts of the state have experienced widespread rainfall in the last few days. Agumbe in Shivamogga district has recorded 11.5 cm rainfall while Jigani and Rajanakunte in Bengaluru Urban district have recorded 8.75 cm rainfall, according to the data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The rain spell in Bengaluru is expected to continue for the next two days. The city might receive rain and thundershowers during the weekend, the IMD has said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada has been receiving widespread thundershowers, coupled with gusty winds, since Thursday night. Orange alert has been sounded in the distict for Saturday and Sunday. Beltangady recorded 25 mm of rain on Friday. Moodbidri expereinced 18 mm while Mangaluru city witnessed 15 mm of rain.