IMD sounds red alert for coastal districts today

The vigorous monsoon in coastal and Malnad regions is likely to regress briefly after July 25 according to meteorologists of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The officials attributed Thursday and Friday's rainfall to the prevailing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal region.

Also read: Over 100 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

G S Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru told DH that an offshore trough has been spread over the peninsular region from Maharashtra to the Kerala coast resulting in widespread rainfall. "This is due to the well-marked low-pressure area over north-west of Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha and West Bengal," Patil explained.

Also read: Unprecedented rain triggers flash floods in Uttara Kannada

As a result, coastal Karnataka is expected to witness widespread rainfall till July 27 followed by similar spells of intermittent rains in north interior and south interior Karnataka. The IMD has also sounded red alert in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada till Saturday morning.