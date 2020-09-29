Imposter posing as police constable in Hassan and stealing held

The Holenarasipur Police arrested an imposter for duping a man by posing as a police constable. The Police also seized gold ornaments worth Rs 1.73 lakh from him.

The accused, Shiva, from Maragowdanahalli, posed as a constable and stole Rs 16,000 cash, a gold finger ring and a two-wheeler from a youth.

The victim, Kumar, of Muddanakoppalu, had parked his motorbike on Mysuru Road, when Shiva approached him as Holenarasipur police and summoned him to the police station for inquiry.

On the way, Shiva took him to a desolate place and threatened him with a knife and snatched Rs 16,000 cash, and a ring weighing four gram. Then, he escaped with the motorbike, worth Rs 45,000.

Shiva confessed to the crime, after the police traced him at Channarayapatna. He also confessed to committing a robbery at Holenarasipur, a year ago.