Impress upon Modi for ST tag to Kurubas, Siddaramaiah dares Bommai

Targeting BJP's double-engine government claims, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord ST status to Kuruba community

Speaking after inaugurating a Yatri Nivas at Kaginele Kanakagurupeeth's shakha mutt at Mailara, Siddaramaiah said, "The Congress government in the past had recommended the Centre to give ST status for Kurubas from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Kodagu. But the Union government did not consider our pleas."

On Saturday, Bommai had assured the Halamata community at the same venue that he would take appropriate steps to accord ST status for it.

"The Union government's decision to provide a 10% quota to the economically backward sections is downright unconstitutional. The Articles 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution have clearly mentioned that reservation should be provided on the grounds of social and educational backwardness. There is no mention of economic backwardness for reservation. Prove me wrong, I will resign," Siddaramaiah challenged.

The mutt heads and the backward classes should raise their voice against such injustice, he said.