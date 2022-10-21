In a first for Kannada films, 'Kantara' to screen in Vietnam on Karnataka formation day

'Kantara' has been creating an unprecedented buzz all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi versions. While the film has recently bagged the No. 1 position in the list of India's Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb; the film is spreading its charm even on the International front by becoming the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Taking pride in representing their culture and language, a group of Kannadigas in Vietnam is organising screening 'Kantara' movie for expats and locals of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on November 1 which is a special day for Kannadigas as the state of Karnataka was formed on this day in 1956.

The Kannadiga community in Vietnam will be screening the movie as a part of the Kannada Rajyotsava event during the month of November.

The team will have the prestigious Institut d'Echanges Culturels avec la France, Ho Chi Minh City as the venue for the screening. They further congratulated the entire team of 'Kantara' on making a movie that captures the true essence of the traditions and beliefs of their region.

Dignitaries from Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) will also be invited for the screening as well as the consulate to watch the movie as a gesture of promoting our language and culture. With this 'Kantara' has created history in the Kannada film industry, weaving its magic on an international level.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. It's a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance displayed on screen.