In a first, Karnataka govt officials to be trained in cybersecurity

The adoption of e-governance tools in recent years has exposed government agencies to data security threats.

In order to ensure that government officials are aware of basic cybersecurity measures, personnel from all departments will be trained, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) managing director Meena Nagaraj said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Cybersecurity Month, held for the first time in Karnataka to raise awareness on various online threats, Nagaraj said: “There are various webinars aimed at government servants during the month-long programme, which will create awareness on phishing, precautions during the use of e-Office, safe use of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) keys, among others.”

The training is being held for the first time, with some departments requesting IT, BT and Science and Technology Department to hold specialised sessions based on the requirements of various departments. “After general training for government staff is complete, specific training will be provided,” she said.

The Centre for Excellence on Cybersecurity at the Indian Institute of Science will assist in the same, according to Meena.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the government was focusing on cybersecurity as the adoption of IT solutions for delivering public services had increased. Noting that Bengaluru was India’s IT hub, he said, the city had become a favorite target for cybercriminals.

“Hence, it is important for government organisations to become cyber aware,” he said.