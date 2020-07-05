In a first, Karnataka state govt to hold virtual job fair

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fear of layoffs lurking everywhere, the state government is holding a first-of-its-kind virtual job fair on July 10, to help people find jobs commensurate with their skill sets.

Co-ordinated by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), the job fair will see participation of more than 40 companies for about 6,000 job openings.

The government will connect companies with job seekers who have registered on the recently-launched Skill Connect portal or on the Kaushalya Karnataka’s portal for migrant workers from the state who have returned home.

A candidate can either directly apply to a company, or await the portal to match their skills with available jobs. There is also a self-evaluation section on the website which will suggest whether a candidate needs to further skill oneself or whether they are eligible for jobs with their current set of skills.

Firms such as Life Insurance Corporation, Barbeque Nation and Arvind Mills are among the participants.