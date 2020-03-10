In batting for unity in diversity, Krishna Byre Gowda mocks BJP

In a speech loaded with facts and figures, former Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday subtly attacked the BJP saying India’s diversity needed celebration and any attempt to impose uniformity would backfire.

"Our Constitution is the only one that has survived for 70 years and it continues to guide us into the future," Gowda said during a special discussion on the Constitution in the Legislative Assembly. "We have created history - the Constitution and us."

Referring to himself as "a student of the social sciences who likes to compare," Gowda cited global examples to buttress his point. "Poland has changed 10 constitutions, Greece 13, France 16, Nicaragua 14, Venezuela 26, Dominican Republic 32, Pakistan 4, Sri Lanka 3, Thailand 20 and Egypt 5,” he said.

Explaining the significance of "unity in diversity," Gowda quoted findings of the Anthropological Survey of India (ASI). "Some mock the ‘unity in diversity’ statement. But an ASI survey found that 87 communities in India followed both Hindu and Sikh customs, 116 practised Hindu and Christian, 35 Hindu and Islam, 94 Christian and tribal. Also, 12 said they’re both Muslim and Brahmin, 24 said they were Muslims and also Kshatriya, six said they are also Vysyas and 11 Shudras," he said, adding that India was home to 2,000 ethnic groups. "How can you bring about uniformity?"

The Congress leader said he came from a Shudra community. "We do something called Muneshwara. And there's Circle Maramma, Plague Maramma, Katti Maramma...aren't those who follow these Hindus," he asked.

According to Gowda, the European Union adopted "united in diversity" as its official motto in 2000. "We introduced this to the world way back," he said. "For a 75-crore population, Europe has 52 nations. But with 135 crore people, India remains one nation and has succeeded. In Estonia, the population is 13.28 lakh and there’s a parliament with 101 members. They have 26 political parties, but none gets a majority,” he said.

"We need to celebrate this diversity, but I’m afraid the freedom we enjoy is under threat. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, which evaluates democracies, India ranked 27 in 2014. We have slipped to 51,” he said.