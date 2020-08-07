In Covid-19 times, its politics over beds in Kalaburagi

Even as Covid-19 cases are ballooning and availability of beds has become a challenge in some parts of the state, politics over beds has surfaced in the district.

The Congress has alleged that 450 beds donated by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge on behalf of the party for Covid patients were not being accepted by the district administration due to pressure from the BJP leaders. However, the saffron party leaders say that they had no role and it was purely an administrative matter.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the administration had accepted the beds. “There is no single centre where we can use all of them immediately. They are being used as and when the need arises. The beds are being used in Covid Care Centres in Chittapur, Jewargi, Afzalpur and Kalaburagi city,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, former minister Priyank Kharge said about 450 beds donated by Mallikarjun Kharge on behalf of the Congress have been rotting in Kalaburagi as the BJP leaders have told not to accept “Congress beds”. Such narrow mindedness is affecting in setting up Covid Care Centres in the district, he said.

“We are ready to put Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on beds if it helps the people of Kalaburagi” the ex-minister tweeted.

Priyank Kharge told DH that the Congress had donated masks, face shields and sanitiser worth Rs 50 lakh to the district administration. “We are not politicising anything but helping the district administration. We have taken 100 beds out of 550 and have started a Covid Care Centre in Chittapur,” he explained.

District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar said BJP leaders had made beds as a prestige issue.

District BJP president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi said the party was not politicising anything with regard to Covid-19. “The BJP has nothing to do with the allegations being levelled by the Congress. Accepting or refusing the beds donated by the Congress is left to the district administration. How can we meddle in the issue? We are not playing politics on Covid issue” he reiterated.