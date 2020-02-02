In democracy, patriotism does not mean supporting govt: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that in a democracy, patriotism did not mean supporting the government. One can support the government or oppose it, but that doesn't give anyone the right to resort to violence to oppose others' views, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating India's largest skill training centre - Deshpande Foundation's Skill Development Centre on the outskirts of Hubballi - he said violence will affect the development of the country and hinder the opportunities for the youth.

Naidu said discussion should happen like in Parliament - the government proposes, Opposition opposes and the House disposes.

“In a democracy, the ballot is more powerful than a bullet and people should not forget that they have to respect the mandate of the majority of the people. Destroying public property is not acceptable. Be a constructive Opposition, not an obstructive or destructive one,” he said. Unity is badly required in India, the Vice President added.