In Karnataka taluk, 11 of a family win battle against Covid

As the surge in Covid-19 cases creates fear among people, 11 members of a farming family representing four generations in Shikaripur taluk have recovered from it after treatment and are asking people not to panic but follow guidelinesby the government.

They are appealing panic-stricken people of the region to overcome fear and follow instructions of doctors to win the battle against Covid-19. The 11 members of the family of four generations belonging to different age groups including Indira Bai of 92 years old, her son Susheelendra Rao of 69-year old, her grand son Naveen Kulkarni (43), great grand children, were tested positive.

Some members in the family attended a ceremony held on April 4 in Bengaluru and Davangere. Naveen Kulkarni and sister in-law Sridevi (31) were suffering from fever after returning from there. Both underwent Covid-19 test in primary health centre at Talagunda near Shiralakoppa in the taluk on April 10. As they did not get the test report after some days, they believed that they did not contract virus. But to their surprise, the report stated that they were positive for the virus on April 17.

A team of officials of health department including doctors, nurses arrived at their home and took the two positive patients for treatment in taluk general hospital in Shikaripur town. On the same day, the team took throat swab of the remaining ten members of the family. Except Anagha of 13 years, the remaining nine members were positive for the virus. They were taken to taluk general hospital in Shikaripur town for the treatment in an ambulance on April 21. Later, they were discharged. Now, they are under home isolation and they are asking people to follow guidelines to protect themselves from the virus.

Speaking to DH, Naveen Kulkarni said people with no major health complications can recover from Covid easily. But is only a matter of time. “We had taken allopathic medicine on the advise of our family doctor after I tested positive for the virus. So, we were able to recover from it. People must overcome fear that it is a deadly virus.”