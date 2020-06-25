In mind game against coronavirus scare, SSLC kids go one-up

Day One of the SSLC exams was conducted smoothly across the state with 98.3% students in attendance, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

For second language English, the total number of students registered was 7,85,140. Of these, 7,71,878 were present and wrote their exams on Thursday.

The students expressed happiness over the safety measures taken by the department and the arrangements made at exam centres.

“I was worried before entering the exam hall, but the safety measures taken boosted my confidence and I wrote peacefully,” said a student.

All the students were checked for their temperature and given hand sanitisers. It was a must for students and staff to wear face masks during the exams. However, some students felt uncomfortable wearing masks.

“I was sitting in the last row and the air from the fan was not reaching there. I felt a little uncomfortable to write the exam wearing the mask,” said another student.

Social distancing was an issue at some of the centres as parents accompanied their wards to the exam centres. This led to arguments between the police and the parents.

Briefing the media after the exams, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “Hope the parents will understand the importance of social distancing and follow the same for the remaining papers.”

The minister reassured parents that their children were safer at the exam centres than their homes.

“There is no question of cancellation of the exams, like CBSE has done. We will complete the exams without any hurdle in the interests of students,” he said.

There were no cases of malpractice reported from any of the centres.

FIR against 4 teachers

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against five persons, including four teachers, for allegedly entering an examination centre illegally and trying to allow the students to copy while writing the examination at Sangameshwara Composite PU College at Hirekerur in Haveri district.

Teachers Jagadish Shivappanavar, Manohar B R, Gutteppa Balambeeda and Shivayogi Ragi have been handed over to the police.

Tahsildar R B Bhagavan said, “They were not on the examination duty at the centre. They tried to run away when I paid a surprise visit to the centre. Upon stopping and enquiring them, copy chits were found. We have handed them over to the police.”

Centre supervisor Nagaraj Sunkapur has also been booked for allegedly allowing copying during the examination.

5 students test positive

Five students, who tested positive for Covid-19, were not allowed to appear for the examination in Bidar district.

The students hail from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Chalakapur in Bhalki taluk and Chitaguppa.

The examination officials said they can appear for the supplementary examinations and will be considered as freshers.

Student ends life

Fearing failure in the SSLC examination, a 16-year-old girl, who was to appear for the examination, ended her life at her house at Vadgaon suburb in Belagavi on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the complaint registered by her parents, she had difficulty in recalling the subjects. Shahapur police have registered a case.