Include honey in midday meal: Centre

The Centre has suggested step considering the nutritional value and other positive benefits of honey

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 05:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

The Education Ministry has advised the states to include honey in mid-day meals. This is to support beekeepers across the nation and keep in mind the micro-nutrient values of honey.

A letter issued to principal secretaries of all states, the ministry stated: “Include honey in the mid-day meal scheme to support the beekeeping industry and to increase the consumption of honey in the country. Considering the nutritional value and other positive benefits of honey, you are advised to take suitable steps to include honey either on its own or as an ingredient in different food items under the PM-POSHAN Scheme.”

