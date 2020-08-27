Increase supply of oxygen, Karnataka govt tells units

Increase supply of oxygen, Karnataka govt tells units

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 04:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The state government has directed all medical oxygen manufacturers in the state to "augment the production and supply" in order to meet the demand. 

In a circular, Commerce and Industries Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta said the government had noted a delay in the supply of liquid oxygen to hospitals.

"The supply of medical oxygen in adequate quantity is an important requirement of managing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19,” Gupta stated.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Despite this, it is noticed that there is delay in supply of liquid oxygen to health institutions/hospitals/refilling units by the stakeholders. This tantamount to denial of supply of requisite quantity of medical oxygen to needed persons which in turn amounts to violation of provisions of law (sic).”

All manufacturers of medical oxygen have been directed to "augment production and supply" of liquid oxygen without any interruptions to meet the proportional demand irrespective of the exclusivity of the vendors as per the MoU entered into between the hospital and the supplier, the circular said.

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How nations are going back to school -- or not

How nations are going back to school -- or not

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 